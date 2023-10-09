Tourist Stabbed to Death near Eiffel Tower by Radicalised Islamist

The man who stabbed a tourist to death near the Eiffel Tower in Paris swore allegiance to the Islamic State group in a video posted to social media. He was known as a radicalised Islamist and had connections to other recent attacks in France. He was also under psychological surveillance for mental health issues.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Asian Games host Hangzhou -- replica Eiffel Tower, robot dogsChina's eastern city of Hangzhou is set to host the largest Asian Games ever with nearly 12,000 athletes in action.
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
'French Spiderman' ascends Paris tower to call for peace in GazaFrench climber Alain Robert scaled the facade of a skyscraper in Paris to call for peace in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians.
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
'French Spiderman' warns vs Armageddon, climbs Paris towerRenowned French climber Alain Robert on Sunday (October 22) ascended a tower in Paris' business district to call for peace amid the intensifying conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
PH cuisine bumida sa Gastronomy Tourism event sa ParisPARIS - Damang-dama ang kulturang Pilipino sa 4-day event ng 2023 Village Internationale de la Gastronomie na ginanap sa ilalim ng pamosong Eiffel Tower.
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
BOI endorses P50-billion telecom tower projectThe Board of Investments (BOI) said Wednesday it granted green lane endorsement to the Common Passive Telecommunications Tower Infrastructure Project
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Aeroponic towerDefining the News
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »