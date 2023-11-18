Filipinos Divided on Proposal to Revive "Half-Rice Bill"

Filipinos have different opinions towards the recent proposal of the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) for the national government to revive the " Half-Rice Bill " as part of efforts to discourage consumers from wasting rice. The proposal comes as the rice self-sufficiency rate — the ability to meet domestic demand with domestic supply — in the country fell to 77 percent in 2022 from 82 percent the previous year.
While some understand the need to reduce rice waste to temper tight supply in the country, others insist that they cannot compromise their rice consumption or look for alternatives."Hindi talaga kaya ang half rice," 31-year-old delivery rider Archie Lacson says he says as he puts down his spoon. "Sa field namin na kalaban naming ang tirik na araw, maulan at may dala ka pang package, hindi talaga kaya," he adds. "Kailangan ng kanin para makakuha ng energy. Sanay na tayo sa rice, mahirap na i-asa pa sa iba. Mahirap maghanap ng alternative sa kani
