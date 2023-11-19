Filipinos urged to evacuate Gaza as conflict escalates

Over a hundred Filipinos have already been evacuated with their families from Gaza, but 25 are still known to be remaining as the bombing and ground invasion of the Israeli military continue. Howie Severino speaks with Ambassador Ezzedin Tago, the Philippine envoy to Egypt, who is handling Filipinos' evacuation from Gaza through the Egyptian border, the only exit allowed by Israel. But that window may be closing as the war spreads in Gaza. Amb.
Tago describes the danger facing Filipinos in Gaza, and the tension and uncertainty of his mission, especially as communications are spotty at best. He explains that some Filipinos still in Gaza may be hoping for a ceasefire but that prospect is fading fast. In this interview, Amb. Tago makes a call to the remaining Filipinos to leave as soon as possible while embassy personnel in Egypt stand ready to assist them with their journey back to the Philippines. He says some evacuees are third-generation Filipinos in Gaza who know no other home and will receive assistance in their difficult adjustment in the Philippines after their repatriation
