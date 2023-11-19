Filipinos urged to evacuate Gaza as conflict escalates

Over a hundred Filipinos have already been evacuated with their families from Gaza, but 25 are still known to be remaining as the bombing and ground invasion of the Israeli military continue. Howie Severino speaks with Ambassador Ezzedin Tago, the Philippine envoy to Egypt, who is handling Filipinos' evacuation from Gaza through the Egyptian border, the only exit allowed by Israel. But that window may be closing as the war spreads in Gaza. Amb.

Tago describes the danger facing Filipinos in Gaza, and the tension and uncertainty of his mission, especially as communications are spotty at best. He explains that some Filipinos still in Gaza may be hoping for a ceasefire but that prospect is fading fast. In this interview, Amb. Tago makes a call to the remaining Filipinos to leave as soon as possible while embassy personnel in Egypt stand ready to assist them with their journey back to the Philippines. He says some evacuees are third-generation Filipinos in Gaza who know no other home and will receive assistance in their difficult adjustment in the Philippines after their repatriation





🏆61. gmanews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN PHİLİPPİNES: PH ambassador to meet Israeli president, may request exit of Filipinos from GazaThe Philippine ambassador to Israel will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and he is expected to request for the exit of Filipinos from Gaza, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said Thursday.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: 9 Filipinos 'safe' as Israeli army surrounds Gaza City: PH envoyThe Philippine envoy to Jordan said the 9 Filipinos remaining in the besieged city are safe.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Efforts being made for Filipinos to exit Gaza: Israel envoyIsraeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss said Friday their government is doing what it can to help Filipinos in Gaza to exit through the Rafah Crossing.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: PH envoy: 49 Filipinos in Gaza unreachableThe Philippine government struggles to reach some Filipinos in Gaza, days after Israel began its ground invasion of the besieged enclave.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

GMANEWS: DFA: 10 Filipinos in Gaza unreachable since communications shutdownTen Filipinos in the Gaza Strip have yet to be contacted since Friday when internet and phone networks were cut across the area amid the Israeli troops’ attack there, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday.

Source: gmanews | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: 10 Filipinos in Gaza stay out of reach after network disruption — DFAThe Department of Foreign Affairs expressed concern over the plight of ten Filipinos in the Gaza Strip who have remained out of contact since Friday when phone and internet networks went down during the Israeli military's offensive in the area.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »