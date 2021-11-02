Former Senator Leila de Lima yet to forgive Duterte for trumped-up charges

Former Senator Leila de Lima said she has yet to forgive former President Rodrigo Duterte for what she said were trumped-up, politically motivated charges against her. “I have been praying to God to give me, grant me the grace to forgive that man (Duterte), because I am not ready to forgive him at this point,” De Lima said. De Lima —out on bail after almost seven years in prison — said that she never lost hope while she was incacerated.

“The taste of freedom is so precious, There’s no substitute for freedom, really,” she added“It cannot be that nobody is answerable, especially those who made a mockery of the justice system,” the senator’s spokesman, Dino de Leon, told ANC, quoting De Lima. “Those people who authored this frame-up should be held to account. Those who are engaged in political persecution should be held to account,” he said, again quoting the senator.“I strongly asserted that those who coerced witnesses into providing false testimony should be held accountable for the unjust imprisonment of former Senator Leila De Lima,” he sai

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANİLATİMES: The economic case for freeing former senator Leila de LimaHOW many investors of conscience around the world see the suffering of former senator Leila de Lima in the hands of the justice system of her own country and are turned off mightily by the gross miscarriage of justice?

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

İNQUİRERDOTNET: Free former senator Leila de Lima – BayanMANILA, Philippines — The Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) on Thursday called for the freedom of detained former senator Leila de Lima anew, a day before the promulgation of the

Source: inquirerdotnet | Read more »

CEBUDAİLYNEWS: Court acquits former Senator Leila De LimaMANILA- A Philippine court on Friday, May 12, 2023, acquitted former senator Leila De Lima , one of the fiercest critics of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte , of a criminal charge stemming from

Source: cebudailynews | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: Former Senator Leila de Lima Granted Bail for Drug CaseThe Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 206 has allowed former senator Leila de Lima to post a bail of P300,000 for the third drug-related case filed against her. De Lima has been in detention since 2017 after being implicated in the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison while she was justice secretary. READ:

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

CNN PHİLİPPİNES: Former Senator Leila de Lima Released After Six Years in DetentionFormer Senator Leila de Lima has been released after more than six years in detention for drug charges. The release has been celebrated by politicians, human rights defenders, and foreign envoys. De Lima, a critic of President Duterte and his war on drugs, was accused of involvement in the drug trade and using illegal funds for her campaign.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Former Senator Leila de Lima Expresses Gratitude and Thanks President Marcos Jr.'s AdministrationFormer senator Leila de Lima expresses gratitude to those who believed in her and fought for her. She thanks President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration for respecting the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »