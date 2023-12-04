Group files petition to declare transfer of ₱125M to VP's office as unconstitutional

A group of lawyers, constitutional experts, and economists filed a petition before the Supreme Court to declare the transfer of ₱125 million confidential funds to the Office of the Vice President (OVP) in 2022 as unconstitutional. In its 49-page petition submitted on Tuesday, the group also asked the high court to order the OVP to return the money to the Treasury.

Former vice presidential spokesman and lawyer Barry Gutierrez, 1987 Constitution framer Christian Monsod, former Commission on Elections Commissioner Augusto Lagman, and former Department of Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno were among the 11 petitioners. Ray Paolo Santiago, the Ateneo Human Rights Center executive director and also a petitioner, served as the lead counsel. "The question of appropriation is important because these funds are the people’s money—and therefore, it is proper that the appropriation and use of the people’s money be properly accounted for," the petitioners said. In response, Vice President Sara Duterte said the OVP welcomes the chance to discuss the legality of the transfer of fund





