Rodrigo Duterte's Arsenal Raises Concerns

Rodrigo Duterte's 'weapons must be seized. A dangerous man like Duterte must be incapacitated and deprived of such firepower. Because plainly and simply, he abused his power.'last 2022, is how Rodrigo Duterte got to license that enormity of arsenal without breaking the law. First, there is our shock at the sheer number.

Why does one need 300+ weapons for retirement? The number itself is equivalent to an oversized company (200 soldiers at most) or an undersized battalion (1,000 soldiers), opines a gun collector. Duterte already enjoys the privilege of lifetime protection by the Presidential Security Group at state expense. But that is not sufficient for him. His past licenses in 2011 and 2014 included 13 firearms. Yet not once in his Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) did he declare ownership of guns. Rappler has on file his SALNs for 1998-2000, 2002-2009, 2012-2014, and 2016-2017. That means he has been dishonest in his SALN





