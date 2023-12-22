Speaker's Proposal for Shift to Parliamentary Government

IN his highly esteemed classic, 'The English Constitution' (1887), Walter Bagehot extols the beauty and efficiency of the parliamentary system. The efficient working of parliaments, from Singapore to the city of London, confirms the validity of his high praise. Presumably, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez has read Bagehot and has been inspired to propose a shift to parliamentary government. He must, however, conscientiously follow the Constitution to pursue this proposed shift.

It would be quite a shame if his proposal should fail because he is unable or unwilling to follow the correct steps mandated by the Constitution to effect the needed change.As I pointed out in the first part of this series, the House speaker's announced preference for a 'people's initiative' to propose the intended shift is totally flawed, mainly because 'people's initiative' is not sufficient to propose a full revision of the Constitution, as distinguished from a simple one-subject amendment to i





