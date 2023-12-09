Vice President Duterte Opposes Resumption of Peace Talks with NDFP

VICE President Sara Duterte has learned the hard way when her words came back not only to haunt her but to taunt her. She once said that those who oppose her confidential funds are enemies of peace. And as enemies of peace, they are enemies of the people.But now, she opposes the resumption of peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP). She called out the plan of the Marcos government and labeled the move as amounting to dealing with the devil.

If she has her way, she would rather have an all-out war with the rebel group and deploy military might to force them to surrender. She preaches vengeance, as she recited a litany of crimes committed by the New People's Army (NPA), which she incorrectly referred to as the 'National People's Army.'The Marcos government has proudly declared that the leftist insurgency is now so diminished and weakened, that there are no more active fronts. Whatever is left are remnants that can no longer provide serious threats to the Republi





