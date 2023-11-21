Political Gossip Surrounding Duterte and Marcos Alliance

The political gossip suggesting a rift between ex-President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, current Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, on the one hand, and the camp of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Martin Romualdez, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Congress on the other hand, is what it is — gossip.

The gossip began when the House turned down Sara Duterte’s request for P650-million in confidential and intelligence funds in the 2024 annual budget of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education. Sara’s budget request was turned down by the House, not because of a rift between her and Romualdez, but because of the strong opposition her request had stirred. First, Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo revealed that last year the OVP under Sara Duterte spent P125-million pesos in just 11 days — more than P11-million of taxpayers’ money dail





