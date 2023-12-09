President Duterte Hands Over Rifle During Change of Command Ceremony

President Duterte hands over a marksman rifle to the new PNP Director General during the Change of Command ceremony. Duterte owns expensive rifles and has registered at least 358 firearms.





rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'God bless him': De Lima send message to ex-president DuterteDe Lima said there's more she could say about the former president, but she chooses not to reveal it at the moment.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Former President Duterte asked to respond to cybercrime chargesThe Quezon City prosecutor's office (QCPO) has asked former President Rodrigo Duterte to respond to cybercrime charges filed against him by Rep. France Castro (ACT-Teachers). Duterte has been asked to submit a counter-affidavit and appear before the office of the city prosecutor on December 4 and 11, 2023. Castro filed a grave threat complaint against Duterte in response to his death threats against her.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former President Duterte criticizes House of Representatives and Speaker RomualdezFormer President Rodrigo Duterte criticizes the House of Representatives and its leader, Speaker Martin Romualdez, over the allocation of funds for intelligence work. The decision to disallow the budget sought by Vice President Sara Duterte for the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education has caused tension between the Speaker and the Vice President.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Former Philippine President Duterte Charged at ICC for Crimes Against HumanityFormer President Rodrigo R. Duterte has been charged at the International Criminal Court for a crime against humanity. He is accused of ordering the police to eliminate suspected criminals and for the brutal war on drugs. He is also facing a complaint for grave threat.

Source: mindanewsdotcom - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Former President Duterte's Influence FadesThe power and influence of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II are no longer present. De Lima's persecution was rooted in her being a woman. Duterte's allies destroyed De Lima's character. Woman-haters and male chauvinists were exposed during the hearing.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Former Philippine President Duterte's Power and Influence No Longer PresentThe power and influence of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II are no longer present. For ordinary people, almost seven years is enough time to have a child in grade 1, graduate from college and obtain a master's degree, or succeed in our chosen careers. De Lima's persecution was rooted in her being a woman.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »