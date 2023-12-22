Getting Lost: A Lesson in Life

Getting lost teaches us that life isn’t always about getting where we want to be, but where we are supposed to be. As we grow older, we come to realize that it’s okay to get lost in our travels. I identify as someone directionally challenged. On the road, without the aid of GPS (global positioning system) or navigation applications like Waze or Google Maps, I am more directionless than a plankton aimlessly floating in the ocean.

To this day, I still get disoriented passing through the main streets en route to my condominium complex, which has been my home for over two years. Many tourists, even the most well-traveled ones, end up losing track of their locations. There are still places with weak, sometimes even non-existent, signals and GPS. Losing your bearings could be stressful. It could be frightening to wander in unfamiliar spots and to try and communicate with people who speak a different language, especially in locales with limited access to technology. Needless to say, taking detours does have its benefits to





