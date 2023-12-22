Mickey Mouse to Enter Public Domain in 2024

M-I-C-K-E-Y will soon belong to you and me. With several asterisks, qualification and caveats, Mickey Mouse in his earliest form will be the leader of the band of characters, films and books that will become public domain in 2024.

In a moment many close observers thought might never come, at least one version of the quintessential piece of intellectual property and, perhaps, the most iconic character in American pop culture will be free from Disney's copyright as his first screen release, the 1928 short 'Steamboat Willie,' featuring both Mickey and Minnie Mouse, becomes available for public use. 'This is it. This is Mickey Mouse. This is exciting because it's kind of symbolic,' said Jennifer Jenkins, a professor of law and director of Duke's Center for the Study of Public Domain, who writes an annual January 1 column for 'Public Domain Day.' 'I kind of feel like the pipe on the steamboat, like expelling smoke. It's so exciting,' she adde





