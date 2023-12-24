Progressive Group Questions Increase in Unprogrammed Funds in 2024 National Budget

The progressive group Bayan Muna said the increase in unprogrammed funds beyond what was allocated in the 2024 national budget is unconstitutional and may lead to corruption. Bayan Muna issued the statement after the House Committee on Appropriations Chairman and Rep. Elizaldy Co (Ako Bicol) said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. maintained the unprogrammed funds in the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

Co said the unprogrammed funds, totaling around P800 billion, will be used for anti-inflationary measures, which include the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita program and rice subsidies. 'If there are excess revenues, the unprogrammed funds would directly benefit our near-poor Filipino countrymen. Unprogrammed funds are not new, and let's hope and pray that we have excess revenues so that we can provide more ayuda to our Filipino brothers,' Co said in a statemen





