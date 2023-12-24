AI Chatbots: Dispelling Misconceptions

Within four months of ChatGPT’s launch on November 30, 2022, most Americans had heard of the AI chatbot. Hype about—and fear of—the technology was at a fever pitch for much of 2023. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, Anthropic’s Claude and Microsoft’s Copilot are among the chatbots powered by large language models to provide uncannily humanlike conversations.
The experience of interacting with one of these chatbots, combined with Silicon Valley spin, can leave the impression that these technical marvels are conscious entities. But the reality is considerably less magical or glamorous. The Conversation published several articles in 2023 that dispel several key misperceptions about this latest generation of AI chatbots: that they know something about the world, can make decisions, are a replacement for search engines and operate independent of humans.Large-language-model-based chatbots seem to know a lot. You can ask them questions, and they more often than not answer correctl
