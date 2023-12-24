AI Chatbots: Dispelling Misconceptions

Within four months of ChatGPT’s launch on November 30, 2022, most Americans had heard of the AI chatbot. Hype about—and fear of—the technology was at a fever pitch for much of 2023. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, Anthropic’s Claude and Microsoft’s Copilot are among the chatbots powered by large language models to provide uncannily humanlike conversations.

The experience of interacting with one of these chatbots, combined with Silicon Valley spin, can leave the impression that these technical marvels are conscious entities. But the reality is considerably less magical or glamorous. The Conversation published several articles in 2023 that dispel several key misperceptions about this latest generation of AI chatbots: that they know something about the world, can make decisions, are a replacement for search engines and operate independent of humans.Large-language-model-based chatbots seem to know a lot. You can ask them questions, and they more often than not answer correctl





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Artists Team Up with Researchers to Combat AI CopycatsArtists have partnered with university researchers to protect their work from AI models that replicate their styles without credit or compensation. The collaboration aims to provide technical tools, such as the Glaze software, which can outsmart AI models by making digitized art appear different to AI.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

US Military Plans to Field Thousands of AI-Enabled Autonomous VehiclesThe US military aims to deploy thousands of AI-enabled autonomous vehicles by 2026 to keep up with China's advancements. The initiative, called Replicator, seeks to accelerate the shift towards small, smart, and affordable military platforms.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Synod proposals: Mandatory pastoral councils, performance reviews for bishops | Felipe F. Salvosa IIVATICAN—The recently concluded 2023 Synod of Bishops is proposing major changes in Church decision-making processes and the way dioceses and parishes are governed.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Collins Dictionary selects 'AI' as Word of the YearAI, short for artificial intelligence, has been selected by Collins Dictionary as its Word of the Year for 2023.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

'AI' named Collins Word of the YearLONDON, United Kingdom -- The abbreviation of artificial intelligence (AI) has been named the Collins Word of the Year for 2023, the dictionary publisher said on Tuesday.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »