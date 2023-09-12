President appoints Consing as CEO of Maharlika Investment Corporation

Rather than insulate Maharlika from politics, the revised IRR made Maharlika much more susceptible to politics. The President now has greater control over who gets appointed to key positions. Consing has been appointed as the first president and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corporation, which will manage Marcos's pet Maharlika Investment Fund. Consing has a background in finance and has previously worked with ICTSI, HSBC, and Bankers Trust Company.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANİLATİMES: President Marcos Jr. appoints Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of Maharlika Investment Corp.President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corp. Consing has a strong background in finance and has held executive positions in various companies.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Rafael Consing Jr. Named President of Maharlika Investment Corp.President Marcos appoints Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of Maharlika Investment Corp. Consing is expected to enhance investment strategies and contribute to economic growth.

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Presidential Adviser Rafael Consing Jr. Appointed as Chief of Maharlika Investment CorporationA decorated and seasoned corporate finance expert is leading the Maharlika Investment Corporation . If not for the tweaks made by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, he would not have qualified for the post.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Rafael Consing Jr. is Maharlika Investment Corp. chief President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Rafael Consing Jr. as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Maharlika Investment Corporation .

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

SUNSTARONLİNE: President Marcos appoints new CEO for Maharlika Investment CorporationPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Rafael D. Consing Jr., executive director of the Office of the Presidential Adviser for Investment and Economic Affairs (OPAIEA), as president and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC).

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Speaker Romualdez: IRR to protect Maharlika Investment Corp. from political interferenceSpeaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez praises the final implementing rules and regulations (IRR) governing the Maharlika Investment Corp., stating that it will protect the fund from political interference and enhance corporate governance.

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »