Speaker Romualdez: IRR to protect Maharlika Investment Corp. from political interference

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Sunday said the final implementing rules and regulations (IRR) governing the Maharlika Investment Corp. would protect the fund from the dangers of political interference.

“This move is a significant step towards enhancing corporate governance and ensuring that the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) is managed with the utmost transparency and accountability,” Romualdez said, as he praised President Marcos’ commitment to “strengthening the independence”’ of the MIC’s board of directors. “The autonomy of the MIC Board allows for more objective and effective decision-making, free from undue political influence. This is crucial in overseeing a fund of this magnitude, which is pivotal to our nation’s economic growth,” Romualdez said. “The final IRR, as introduced by the President, clarifies the board’s discretionary powers while ensuring adherence to the law and alignment with the nation’s socioeconomic development program,” he sai

