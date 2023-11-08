President Marcos Jr. appoints Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of Maharlika Investment Corp.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corp. Consing has a strong background in finance and has held executive positions in various companies. He is a graduate of De La Salle University and has completed a program at Stanford University. This appointment is expected to bring valuable expertise to the company.

