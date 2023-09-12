Presidential Adviser Rafael Consing Jr. Appointed as Chief of Maharlika Investment Corporation

Presidential adviser Rafael Consing Jr. has been appointed as the chief of Maharlika Investment Corporation after the fund's rules were revised on the orders of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Consing, a corporate finance expert, was already involved in setting the direction of the wealth fund. He attended a meeting on November 10 as Marcos' adviser for investment and economic affairs.

