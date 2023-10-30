PNVF Challenge Cup sets on Nov. 6 at Rizal Memoria, lures 37 squads

“This is the biggest local volleyball tournament that will help highlight the season-long activities of the federation,” said Ramon “Tats” Suzara, president of the PNVF. “And with such a big turnout, we’ll be having dozens of matches for almost three weeks of the competition.”

The Challenge Cup will hold its eliminations from Nov. 6 to 9 and 13 to 19 with the quarterfinals scheduled November 20 for the men and 21 for the men, semifinals on Nov. 22 and finals on Nov. 23. Those sum up to 76 matches—48 men and 36 women—according to Suzara, who added that there will be at least six matches a day and in some days, seven games.

Originally intended to be purely local government unit (LGU)-based, the Challenge Cup, Suzara said, enticed school teams and clubs from all over the country. “This shows how active volleyball is in the developmental, LGU and school level,” Suzara said. “Volleyball could now rank as the No. 2 team sport in the country after basketball.” headtopics.com

Confirming their participation in the men’s division are Plaridel (Quezon), Orion (Bataan), University of Batangas, University of Santo Tomas, Rizal Technological University (RTU)-Basilan and Savouge. Completing the men’s roster are Cignal, Davao City, Iloilo D’Navigators, VNS, Volida, Philippine Navy and Tacloban City and school teams Arellano University, University of the East, Jose Rizal University (JRU), Santa Rosa City, National University, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Marikina City.

Davao City, University of Batangas, Arellano University, Volida, Tacloban City, JRU and RTU-Basilan are also fielding teams in the women’s division, which includes Parañaque City, Philippine Air Force and Tagaytay City. headtopics.com

Collegiate squads from De La Salle University-Dasmariñas, San Beda University, University of the Philippines (UP), UP Volleyball Club, De La Salle College of Saint Benilde, Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas and Colegio de San Juan de Letran complete the women’s category.

East Asia League holds first game in Philippines on Nov. 1Defining the News Read more ⮕

WATCH: PH to present 'strongest case' in climate summit in NovSecretary Robert Borje, vice chairman and executive director of the Climate Change Commission, said on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, that the Philippines will present a 'strongest case' when the country participates in the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28). President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Read more ⮕

Juan Karlos to release new Christmas single on Nov. 10OPM singer Juan Karlos Labajo is set to release a Christmas single next month. Read more ⮕

SLEX to adjust toll fees beginning Nov. 3Motorists using the South Luzon Expressway will have to pay more beginning Nov. 3 due to the approved provisional toll rate adjustments. Read more ⮕

First mayor’s tennis challenge held in San CarlosSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Australia holds nerve to beat New Zealand by 5 runs at Cricket World CupDHARAMSALA, India — Mitchell Starc held his nerve and defended 19 off the last over as Australia beat New Zealand in a record-scoring affair at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday. Read more ⮕