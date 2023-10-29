Australia holds nerve to beat New Zealand by 5 runs at Cricket World Cup

James Neesham bludgeoned a quickfire half-century to bring the Kiwis to the cusp of an epic victory but was run out on the penultimate ball of the game as the Black Caps fell narrowly short of chasing down Australia’s 388 of 49.2 overs.

The combined total of 771 runs on Saturday was the most ever scored in a World Cup match, bettering the 754 runs made during the South Africa vs. Sri Lanka game at New Delhi earlier in the tournament. Warner missed out on his third hundred, though, out caught and bowled by Glenn Phillips for 81 off 65 balls. He hit five fours and six sixes, including one smashed off Lockie Ferguson’s 154 km/h delivery.

Phillips was New Zealand’s most successful bowler — picking up 3-37 in 10 overs. Santner proved to be expensive, taking 2-80. Trent Boult recovered from the initial onslaught to finish with 3-77. Inglis and Pat Cummins added 62 off 22 balls and provided late impetus to the Australian innings. They had some help — both batsmen were dropped — rounding out a poor day in the field for the Black Caps with five catches dropped overall. headtopics.com

Josh Hazlewood provided the breakthrough, removing both openers in successive overs as New Zealand was down to 72-2 in the 10th. New Zealand’s innings was derailed before the second powerplay and it was down to 293-6 in 40.2 overs. Glenn Maxwell got rid of Phillips for 12, but it was Ravindra’s dismissal that turned the tide in Australia’s favor.

With 19 needed, Starc gifted New Zealand five wides with the second ball of the final over to narrow the target to 13 runs off five balls, but Neesham’s run-out three balls later sealed Australia’s fourth win on the bounce. headtopics.com

