First mayor’s tennis challenge held in San Carlos

The local government unit (LGU)-San Carlos with San Carlos Tennis Association (SACATA) held the 1st Tennis Pintaflores Festival- Mayor Rene Y. Gustilo Tennis Challenge. The tennish challenge event started on Oct. 28 until 31 with participating players from Negros island including the Municipality of Tayasan, and Ayungon, Cities of Bacolod, Bais, Cadiz, and La Carlota.

SACATA Tournament Official Aj Layumas said that they will make the tournament an annual event so players could practice well; and for them to focus on athletes' development. Layumas shared the city is always ready to provide facilities for the visiting players, including free accommodations, and different courts for their plays; encouraged players to continue their training, and meet new players from the different parts of the Philippines. He thanked City Mayor Renato Y.

SSS brings e-Wheels program to San Carlos LGUSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Spanish national found dead after snorkeling in Moalboal townSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Dabawenyo navigates JCI Philippines in 2024SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

NBI-Semro to conduct ‘motu propio’ in Saldua investigationSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Poll bets eyed for DQ reach 12SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

JCI Lakambini Davao: CHArging ForwardSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕