Returning De La Rosa ignites Bombers, wins NCAA weekly player award

Ry De La Rosa was on target in JRU's last two games, hitting six 3-pointers for a 19-point outing in their 79-72 win over San Sebastian last Friday before detonating three more clutch long bombs and finishing with 12 points to down the feisty Arellano, 79-74, on Sunday.

The senior guard was on target in JRU's last two games, hitting six 3-pointers for a 19-point outing in their 79-72 win over San Sebastian last Friday before detonating three more clutch long bombs and finishing with 12 points to down the feisty Arellano, 79-74, on Sunday.

For his splendid scoring outputs, De La Rosa outgunned Lyceum's Greg Cunanan, Arellano's Jade Talampas, and Benilde's Migs Oczon for the weekly honors presented by San Miguel Corporation and backed by minor sports Discovery Suites and Jockey. headtopics.com

“I'm glad I am playing with this group, these guys just know how to hold it down, they know the only way to win is to rely on one another and that's just our thing, continuing to show the brotherhood we have."

And with De La Rosa now back in the fold, JRU's bid to make it to the Final Four for the first time since 2017 has gotten a huge boost."We really rely on each other and again, si Ry is just a byproduct na lang siya nung itinatakbo namin," Gonzales said. headtopics.com

Terrence Fortea finally made his anticipated return to the UP Fighting Maroons this UAAP Season 86 in the most crucial of...

Dela Rosa stars anew as Heavy Bombers roll onRy dela Rosa isn’t Jose Rizal University’s team captain for no reason. Read more ⮕

NCAA Player of the Week Ry De La Rosa, malaking pasabog para sa JRUNagbabalik mula sa injury, agad pinangunahan ni team captain Ry De La Rosa ang Jose Rizal University tungo sa ikatlong puwesto ng NCAA Season 99 bitbit ang 8-4 record. Read more ⮕

Bombers turn back Chiefs, snatch no. 3 spotDefining the News Read more ⮕

Mapua pushes NCAA champ Letran near brink of elimination; LPU nips EACTop NCAA Season 99 men's basketball contender Mapua with MVP contender Clint Escamis rallies past lackluster defending champion Letran, which nears elimination with its 10th loss in 11 games Read more ⮕

NCAA: JRU outlasts Arellano for back-to-back winsJose Rizal University made it two wins in a row on Sunday after a slim 79-74 triumph over the Arellano Chiefs at the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan. Read more ⮕

NCAA: San Sebastian sends San Beda to back-to-back lossesSan Sebastian held on down the stretch for a 75-67 upset of San Beda University in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament, Sunday. Read more ⮕