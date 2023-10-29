Juan Karlos to release new Christmas single on Nov. 10

haha so ayun tapos na yung xmas single tapos release ko na this Nov 10 sana magustuan ninyo update update nalang sa mga plano tnx luv u all 🎄In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Labajo said that the single will be released on November 10.

"(H)aha so ayun tapos na yung xmas single tapos release ko na this Nov 10 sana magustuan ninyo update update na lang sa mga plano tnx luv u all," the OPM singer revealed. Labajo is currently enjoying the success of his hit single "ERE," with its curse word in the chorus encompassing the emotion of heartbreak in the song.

Spotify Philippines earlier said "ERE" is the most streamed local track in a day, with over 1.2 million streams in the platform this year. Labajo is currently one of the stars of ABS-CBN's primetime series "Senior High" and has also sang a clean version of "ERE" in one of its episodes. headtopics.com

East Asia League holds first game in Philippines on Nov. 1Defining the News Read more ⮕

WATCH: PH to present 'strongest case' in climate summit in NovSecretary Robert Borje, vice chairman and executive director of the Climate Change Commission, said on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, that the Philippines will present a 'strongest case' when the country participates in the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28). President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Read more ⮕

Maharlika to have President, complete Board in Nov: DBMThe DBM believes that the government is still on right track for the implementation of the Maharlika Investment Fund Law. Read more ⮕

Pampanga, San Juan take series openersTop-seeded Pampanga drubbed Caloocan, 74-63, while San Juan stunned reigning champion Nueva Ecija, 86-82, in Game 1 of the MPBL North Division semifinals late Friday night at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga. Read more ⮕

Christmas DreamlandDefining the News Read more ⮕

Samsung fans, get the new Galaxy FE units at 5% off, 0% installment with a UnionBank credit cardGrab the limited time offer from Oct. 27 to Nov. 12 only Read more ⮕