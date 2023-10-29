SLEX to adjust toll fees beginning Nov. 3

— Motorists using the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) will have to pay more beginning Nov. 3 due to the approved provisional toll rate adjustments.on Sunday, the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) said the adjustments were approved in September, and this was the first periodic toll rate adjustments for SLEX since 2011.

Effective Nov. 3, motorists traveling from Alabang to Calamba will pay an additional ₱10 for Class ₱, P20 for Class 2, and ₱30 for Class 3. Those traveling from Calamba to Sto. Tomas, Batangas will pay an additional ₱4, ₱6, and ₱8 for Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3, respectively.

