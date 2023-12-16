Philippines and Japan to sign multiple business agreements

The Philippines and Japan are expected to sign more than five business agreements during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s visit here, Trade Secretary Alfred Pascual said on Saturday. Speaking to Filipino journalists here, Pascual said these deals would be on top of the investment pledges from the previous trip of the President to Japan. 'It's an expression of interest to invest in the Philippines, expressions of Japanese companies to invest in the Philippines.

Some are between Philippine company and Japanese company,' Pascual said during a media interview. The Trade chief said the signing only showed Japan's confidence in the business industry in the Philippines and a 'serious intent and serious plans to proceed with the investment.' 'It's support of the present policy of the administration in the sense that we are inviting foreign investors to come into the country, and these Japanese investments are most welcome. And they're among the largest investors in the Philippines already among all the nationalities that have operations in the country,' he adde





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Marcos and TikTok Partner for Edutainment to Promote MSMEs in the PhilippinesPresident Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and TikTok have agreed to partner for “edutainment” to promote micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Philippines. The partnership was formed during a meeting between Marcos and TikTok officials at the APEC summit in San Francisco.

Source: pnagovph - 🏆 6. / 72 Read more »

President Marcos Jr. Provides Updates on Philippines Earthquake ResponseWhile at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' summit in San Francisco, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remains involved in overseeing the situation in the Philippines following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Davao Occidental.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Philippines President Marcos Asserts Country's Territory in South China SeaPresident Ferdinand Marcos insists that the Philippines will not give up any territory in the South China Sea, as Manila seeks to counter Beijing's assertiveness. Marcos made these remarks at a forum in Hawaii, following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He expressed concern over China's military interest in building bases on reefs closer to the Philippine coastline.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

President Marcos to Meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to Discuss South China Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to find ways to deescalate tensions in the South China Sea. This follows his recent meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Philippine President to Meet Chinese President to Discuss West Philippine Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss measures to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Chinese President Xi Jinping Meets US President Joe Biden in San FranciscoChina’s leader Xi Jinping flew into San Francisco to meet US president Joe Biden on November 15 for his first visit to the US since 2017. Here's what went down during their meeting;

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »