Philippines President Marcos Asserts Country's Territory in South China Sea

President Ferdinand Marcos insists that the Philippines will not give up any territory in the South China Sea, as Manila seeks to counter Beijing's assertiveness. Marcos made these remarks at a forum in Hawaii, following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He expressed concern over China's military interest in building bases on reefs closer to the Philippine coastline.





