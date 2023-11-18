President Marcos and TikTok Partner for Edutainment to Promote MSMEs in the Philippines

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. meets with TikTok executives on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, California on Friday night, Manila time (Nov. 17, 2023). During the meeting, Marcos and TikTok agreed to partner for “edutainment" to promote micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Philippines .President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

and video hosting service TikTok have forged a partnership for “edutainment,” an educational and entertainment initiative aimed at helping micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Philippines . This developed after Marcos met with TikTok officials on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, California late Friday night (Manila time). Marcos said he wants TikTok to train small-scale sellers and entrepreneurs in the country, particularly those in the rural areas, to promote their products, considering that the social media platform accommodates 50 million users in the Philippines alon





