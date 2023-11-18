World Bank Approves $500-Million Credit Line for Philippines' Disaster Preparedness

The World Bank has approved a $500-million credit line to prepare the Philippines for disasters and climate threats. The funds will be available for three years and can be disbursed during times of natural disasters or health crises . The drawdown period may be renewed up to four times.
PHİLSTARNEWS: ‘World’s leading’: Philippines up for 4 major World Travel awardsThe Philippines is vying for four major awards at the World Travel Awards this year.
PHİLSTARNEWS: Two OFWs from West Bank return to PhilippinesThey were the first migrant workers who returned to the country from the West Bank. There are 123 Filipinos in the West Bank, mostly resident Filipinos married to Palestinian nationals, along with their children and grandchildren.
PHİLSTARNEWS: Arnaiz tows Philippines past Czech Republic in U-15 world women's softball tiltErica Arnaiz gave everything she got at the mound in lifting the Philippines to a heart-stopping 3-2 victory over a stubborn Czech Republic that launched its Under-15 Women’s Softball World Cup campaign at the Komazawa Olympic Park in Tokyo, Japan Saturday.
