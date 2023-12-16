10 Eco-Conscious Gifts That Go Beyond Material Possessions

Kick off your eco-friendly gift journey with a unique experience. Consider gifting your whole family with a visit to an agritourism farm like Crave Cocoa Orchard in Calabanga, Cam Sur in Bicol. Your loved ones can revel in the beauty of nature, learn about sustainable farming practices, and indulge in the delightful world of the local cocoa. It’s a memorable day out that leaves a minimal ecological footprint and maximum oomph of core memory.

Shift the focus from material possessions to meaningful actions





manilabulletin » / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Acer Unveils 'Conscious Technology' Vision and Climate EffortsAcer Inc. shares its 'Conscious Technology' vision and ongoing climate efforts, including joining the RE100 initiative and committing to renewable electricity and net-zero emissions.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Memorable Christmas and New Year GiftsThe author shares their memorable Christmas and New Year gifts, including a handmade Christmas card and a book of modern short stories.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Holiday shipping deadlines: Make sure your gifts are delivered on timeUS postal service holiday shipping deadlines are coming up soon LOS ANGELES – To help customers prepare for the busy holiday shopping and shipping season, the US Postal Service (USPS) has

Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86 Read more »

Discover the Best Tech Gifts for the HolidaysFind the perfect tech gifts for the holiday season, including security devices and portable power packs.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Celebrate Christmas with Your Pets: Gift Ideas and Safety TipsFor pet lovers, Christmas isn't just about decking the halls and exchanging gifts with family and friends; it's also a time to celebrate with our furry companions. Whether you have a cat, dog, or any other animal friend, this festive season offers an opportunity to make them a part of the celebrations. In this article, we'll explore five ideas for pet lovers, including thoughtful gift ideas, safety tips, and more.

Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Giant Dao tree in Tuburan: Nature’s gift worth keeping and protectingCEBU, Philippines– Cebu it seems, never runs out of surprises. From its stunning beaches, unique fora and fauna, scrumptious delicacies, and eco-tourism sites, there is something waiting to be discovered in a... CDNDigital

Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »