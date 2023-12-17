16th Bright Leaf Journalism Awards Celebrates Agricultural Journalism

With its upbeat theme of “Harvesting Progress”, the 16th Bright Leaf Journalism Awards will be celebrating the best and the brightest of this year’s agricultural journalism for the first time in person since the end of the pandemic restrictions. On November 13, 2023, at 6:00 PM, the Bright Leaf Journalism Awards celebration will take place at Ballroom 2, Fairmont Makati Hotel at 1 Raffles Drive, Makati Avenue, Makati City.

Aside from the awards ceremony, guests will be able to partake in cocktails at the event as well as stroll through the gallery images submitted by the finalists of the photojournalism categories. The Bright Leaf Journalism Awards is an annual journalism competition given to individuals and teams who created different agricultural stories in the Philippines. But beyond that, the Bright Leaf Award builds a sense of community and integrity among agricultural journalists and media practitioners, while still emphasizing the value of telling stories about Philippine agriculture and providing hope and inspiration to their reader





