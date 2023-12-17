Matthew Perry's Autopsy Reveals Ketamine as Cause of Death

Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old 'Friends' actor released Friday. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the autopsy report that Perry also drowned in 'the heated end of his pool,' but that it was a secondary factor in his Oct. 28 death, deemed an accident.
People close to Perry told investigators that he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, an experimental treatment used to treat depression and anxiety. But the medical examiner said the levels of ketamine in Perry's body were in the range used for general anesthesia during surgery, and that his last treatment 1 1/2 weeks earlier wouldn't explain those levels. The drug is typically metabolized in a matter of hours. The report says coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder, also contributed. The amount of ketamine detected 'would be enough to make him lose consciousness and lose his posture and his ability to keep himself above the water,' said Dr
