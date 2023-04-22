Foundation for Economic Freedom Wins Templeton Freedom Award

From an informal clique of intellectuals who regularly wined and dined together while brainstorming solutions to the country’s woes, it has evolved into an influential civil society organization that champions economic freedom.

And for espousing free market policy reforms that liberalized foreign investment and competition in key industries in the Philippines, Foundation for Economic Freedom (FEF) won anew the prestigious Templeton Freedom Award at the Atlas Network 2023 Liberty Forum & Freedom Dinner in New York on Nov. 17. Running annually since 2004, the award honors the legacy of the late fund manager and philanthropist John Templeton and comes with a $100,000 grand prize. It recognizes the most successful projects of the partners of Atlas Network, a nonprofit that advocates economic and personal freedom. This year’s grand prize was given to FEF in recognition of its “relentless dedication” to amend the Public Service Act (PSA) and the implementing rules and regulations of the Renewable Energy Ac





inquirerdotnet » / 🏆 3. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GMA Kapuso Foundation, magsasagawa ng bloodletting project sa August 11 | GMANetwork.com - Foundation - ArticlesAlamin kung paano maaring mag-donate ng dugo sa upcoming bloodletting project ng GMA Kapuso Foundation sa August 11.

Source: gmanetwork - 🏆 12. / 63 Read more »

GMA Kapuso Foundation, nakapagbigay ng tulong sa 4,000 indibidwal sa Abra | GMANetwork.com - Foundation - ArticlesSa pagpapatuloy ng Operation Bayanihan, nagbigay ang GMA Kapuso Foundation ng relief goods and hygiene kits para sa mga residenteng apetakdo ng Bagyong Egay sa Abra.

Source: gmanetwork - 🏆 12. / 63 Read more »

Erwan Heussaff bags prestigious award from James Beard Foundation - Latest ChikaFilipino-French restaurateur and content creator Erwan Heussaff won the Social Media Account category of the James Beard Media Awards, which some have referred to as the Oscars of the culinary world. The award recognizes the works of individuals in creating food and beverage-related content. On Sunday, June 4 (Manila time), the prestigious award-giving body announced […]

Source: PhilippineStar - 🏆 7. / 71 Read more »

[OPINYON] Award, award kayo d’yan!'Sino ang may ayaw sa parangal, lalo sa isang larangang mahirap makatagpo ng dopamine-inducing na konsolasyon at balidasyon tulad ng sa sektor ng edukasyon?'

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

'How to Have Sex' wins Cannes' 'Certain Regard' competitionThe provocatively titled film How to Have Sex, about three British teen girls who go on holiday with the aim of drinking, clubbing and hooking up, won the top prize in the “Un Certain Regard” competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Park Eun Bin shares lessons from portrayal of Woo Young Woo in Daesang Award acceptance speechApart from fulfilling her dream of receiving a 'grand prize', ParkEunBin is grateful for receiving this year's Daesang Award as it marks her success in encouraging the world to be kinder to people with Autism Spectrum Disorder. | via philstarlife

Source: PhilippineStar - 🏆 7. / 71 Read more »