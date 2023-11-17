Gerrit Cole Wins First American League Cy Young Award

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole won his first American League Cy Young Award . Cole had a consistent and outstanding season, receiving all 30 first-place votes in the balloting. He allowed no more than two runs in 26 of his 33 starts and led the AL in ERA and innings.





Read more: BUSİNESSMİRROR » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: First 20 aid trucks enter Gaza as Hamas frees 2 American hostagesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: East Asia League holds first game in Philippines on Nov. 1Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Released by Hamas, American mother, daughter reunited with family in IsraelThe mother and daughter were abducted from Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the surprise assault on southern Israel carried out from Gaza by Iranian-backed Islamist militants of Hamas on October 7

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: 2 American sex convicts barred from PhilippinesImmigration officers turned back two American sex offenders who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport the Bureau of Immigration reported yesterday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Brazil’s Leal dominates women’s street skateboarding at Pan American Games, eyes OlympicsSANTIAGO, Chile — Brazil's 15-year-old skateboarding sensation Rayssa Leal, one of the favorites to win a gold medal in the street event at the Paris Olympics next year, won her first Pan American Games crown on Saturday. The sport is debuting in the largest multisport event on the continent.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Santiago opens Pan American Games with nod to the Indigenous, poetry and memory of dictatorshipSANTIAGO, Chile — The opening ceremony of Chile's first Pan American Games on Friday was not only a celebration of athletes, Indigenous peoples and poetry, but laid bare the politically divided country's scars from the military dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet from 1973 until 1990.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »