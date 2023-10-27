Over 600 BSKE bets withdraw in Bicol

More than 600 candidates have withdrawn from next week's Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in the Bicol Region.

Those who backed out were 83 aspirants for SK chairman, 283 for SK members, 45 for barangay chairman, and 230 for Sangguniang barangay, according to Commission on Elections (Comelec) Bicol Director Maria Juana Valeza.Valeza said there are still 69,105 candidates for barangays and 51,114 in the SK throughout the Bicol Region.

