Army sends 1,400 soldiers to secure BSKE in C.Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO- -- The Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division (7ID) has deployed some 1,400 soldiers in the provinces of Central Luzon to help the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Commission of Elections (Comelec) secure the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, October 30, 2023.

“We already provided security, available land assets, communication system and other equipment to Comelec in the implementation of election laws, rules, and regulations to ensure safe, accurate, free, and fair conduct of the elections,” Costelo said.He added that the soldiers were directed to be non-partisan in every aspect of the local elections to maintain the integrity of the Philippine Army and entire Armed Forces of the Philippines.

10-K cops to secure BSKE in Central LuzonSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

27k policemen put on full alert for BSKE, UndasDefining the News Read more ⮕

Comelec, law enforcement agencies set BSKE curfew in Negros OrientalThe Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Negros Oriental will impose a curfew for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). According to Joint Security Control Center VII, a curfew beginning at 10 p.m. and ending at 4 a.m. will be imposed for public safety on October 28 and 29. Read more ⮕

17,784 security personnel deployed for BSKE in BicolLEGAZPI CITY, Albay – A total of 17,784 personnel from law enforcement agencies have been deployed to secure the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the Bicol region on Monday, October 30. Read more ⮕

17K ka sundalo ipakatap sa Kabisay-an sa BSKESunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Rafter: Laing grupo sa mga polis mo-duty sa BSKE, KalagkalagSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕