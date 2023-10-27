Lola Amour apologizes for music video teaser: 'We were not sensitive enough'

OPM band Lola Amour on Thursday apologized for how they presented the music video teaser of their chart-topping song"Raining in Manila."

On Oct. 24, the group dropped a 30-second video which depicts people happily singing on a boat in the flooded city of Manila."I hope Lola Amour really reconsiders changing the theme of the MV (music video). It's tone deaf. Bahain ang bansa natin and nothing about floods are to be glorified for," another X user"We just want to say that we hear you and we understand your disappointment," Lola Amour responded in a post.

"We were not sensitive enough about how the teaser was presented, and with that, we are sorry," the band added. Lola Amour also said people should give their music video a chance even though it was greatly misrepresented by the teaser."It's about a man who reconnects with his long lost wife through a magic gecko, all set in an alternate timeline where it has been raining for already 1,427 days," the band explained.It's about a man who reconnects with his long lost wife through a magic gecko, all set in an alternate timeline where it has been raining for already 1427 days. headtopics.com

WATCH: Lola Amour drops official music video for 'Raining in Manila'OPM rock band Lola Amour has finally released the official music video for the popular song 'Raining in Manila.' Read more ⮕

