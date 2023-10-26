27k policemen put on full alert for BSKE, Undas

The Philippine National Police will be on full alert status starting today (Friday) as it deployed some 27,000 police personnel across the country to ensure the peaceful observance of All Saints and All Souls’ Days.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the full alert status will also cover the conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) on Monday. Some 20,000 personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard were also tasked to secure the upcoming polls and the observance of Undas, PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said.Balilo said the PCG will concentrate on inter-island provinces where their personnel can respond easily with floating assets and help not only tourists but also poll workers and voters.

The Manila International Airport Authority on Thursday is also bracing for an influx of passengers — by as much as a 10 percent increase compared to ordinary days — in all its terminals starting today. headtopics.com

MIAA officer-in-charge Bryan Co said he expects some 120,000 to 130,000 passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport per day during the Undas week. In the 10-day period from October 27 to November 5, Co said they expect a total of 1.2 million passengers — mostly in the first 3 days and in the last 3 days.

Meanwhile, starting Oct. 31, Tuesday, the following roads near Manila North Cemetery will be closed to vehicles: the stretch of Aurora Boulevard (from Dimasalang Road to Rizal Avenue), the stretch of Dimasalang Road (from Makiling Street to Blumentritt Road), the stretch of P. Guevarra Street (from Cavite Street to Aurora Boulevard), the stretch of Blumentritt Road (from A. Bonifacio to P. headtopics.com

The public may use the following areas to park their vehicles: P. Guevarra Street (from Blumentritt Road to Aurora Boulevard), Feliz Huertas Street (from Blumentritt Road to Aurora Boulevard), Oroquieta Street (from Blumentritt Road to Aurora Boulevard), and Simoun Street (from Dimasalang Road to Mayon Street)All vehicles entering and exiting Navotas should use M. Naval Street going to C-4 Road.

Read more:

MlaStandard »

Lacson puts Negros Occidental under red alert status for BSKE, UndasSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Weather ‘generally okay’ ahead of BSKE, Undas breakThe Philippines will experience 'generally okay' weather ahead of Undas and the barangay elections, PAGASA said. Read more ⮕

NLEX to deploy more personnel for BSKE, Undas rushThe NLEX said it would deploy around 1,500 personnel in anticipation of heavier traffic ahead of Undas and the barangay elections next week. Read more ⮕

LIST: Bank hours for BSKE, Undas holidaysNeed to do a bank transaction? Here's a list of bank operations you need to check as the country observes local polls and the Undas break next week. Read more ⮕

Batangas port handa na sa mga pasahero sa BSKE 2023, UndasHanda ang Batangas Port sa inaasahang dagsa ng mga biyaherong uuwi sa kanilang mga probinsiya para bumoto at gunitain ang Undas. Read more ⮕

Dagsa ng mga pasahero inaasahan sa NAIA dahil sa BSKE, UndasInaasahang dadami ang mga pasahero sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport at iba pang transport terminals sa Biyernes. Read more ⮕