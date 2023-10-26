Comelec, law enforcement agencies set BSKE curfew in Negros Oriental

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Negros Oriental will impose a curfew for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

According to Joint Security Control Center VII, a curfew beginning at 10 p.m. and ending at 4 a.m. will be imposed for public safety on October 28 and 29. The move is intended to prevent incidents of vote buying, threats, intimidation, and election-related violence, said Regional Comelec Director Leonel Marco Castellano.Meanwhile, workers in the health care, transportation of goods, and business process outsourcing (BPO) sectors are exempted.

“Provided that proof of employment or other similar supporting documents are presented to the authorized law enforcement,” a resolution stated. Negros Oriental was placed under Comelec control following reported politics-related violence in the province. headtopics.com

Another election will take place in Negros Oriental this year: the December 9 special elections, which will fill the vacant seat of expelled Rep. Arnolfo Teves.

