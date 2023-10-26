BSKE curfew in Negros Oriental set

The curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. was ordered through a resolution by the Regional Joint Security Control Center 7 (Special Task Force Negros Oriental).

The task force is headed by Commission on Elections (Comelec)-Central Visayas Director Lionel Marco Castillano with Police Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, chief of the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas; Commodore Agapito Bibat, commander of Coast Guard District-Central Visayas, and Brig. Gen. Joey Escanillas, commander of the Philippine Army 302nd Brigade, as co-chairpersons.

Based on the resolution, the implementation of the curfew is to prevent “vote-buying, threats, intimidation, and violence against voters, candidates, and election workers.” Workers in the business process outsourcing companies, health sector, and businesses involving delivery of goods are exempted from the curfew.Negros Oriental has nine barangays under the Comelec watchlist area. Eight are under the category of areas of immediate concern due to reported presence of New People’s Army and one is an area of concern due to intense political rivalry. headtopics.com

