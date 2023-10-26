DOJ plans to file environment case vs China early next year

This after legal experts on WPS issues met at the Department of Justice (DOJ) to discuss how the government can further strengthen the case that it is preparing to file.

Remulla assured the public that concerned government agencies have already gathered enough evidence, including satellite images of the destruction of the marine environment in the WPS, to support the filing of a case.

Present during the meeting were renowned environmental lawyer Tony Oposa, former Supreme Court Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza, Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary Julius Yano, and Deputy Chief of Staff Commodore Jay Tariela of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). headtopics.com

In 2016, the Hague-based international tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines in its arbitration case against China over the South China Sea (SCS).However, China did not participate in the arbitration proceedings before the PCA and has refused to recognize its ruling on the SCS

He said the DOJ is also coordinating with the Philippine Coast Guard, cinematographers and scientists to show the diversity and the damage brought by the Chinese in the WPS over the years. Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra has also said his office is reviewing all incidents in the WPS since the 2016 arbitral award to collect evidence to support a possible case against China. headtopics.com

Aside from the damage to the marine ecosystem, Remulla said the construction of “artificial islands” by China in the WPS will also be raised in the case. When asked about the possibility that China will just ignore any ruling on the case like in 2016, Remulla said, “World opinion is very important. It’s something we’re addressing to the rest of the world, that these people cannot respect the environment, these people cannot respect rules, why should we respect them?”

'Sea of Asia': DOJ coins new term as it pushes environmental case vs ChinaDepartment of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the term “Sea of Asia” will likely be used in the environmental case to filed against China for the destruction of corals and other environmental crimes in the West Philippine Sea. Read more ⮕

DOJ eyes using 'Sea of Asia' term in case vs ChinaThe Philippine justice department coined a new term as it pushes for an environmental case against China’s destruction of corals in the West Philippine Sea. Read more ⮕

Remulla: DOJ to study Makabayan’s call for ICC’s entry into PHIn a resolution, the Makabayan lawmakers urged President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to allow the ICC to investigate his predecessor's drug war. Read more ⮕

Transportation agencies shift to high gear as holiday season nearsThe Department of Transportation (DOTr) is set to implement 'Oplan Biyaheng Ayos' starting Friday, October 27. Read more ⮕

'China losing interest in funding PH infra projects'As of writing, there are no China-funded projects in the incoming infrastructure projects of the Department of Transportation. Read more ⮕

Ramming dented not only Phl boat, but also China’s world reputationBeijing wants Manila to abandon Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal. Read more ⮕