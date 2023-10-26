'Sea of Asia': DOJ coins new term as it pushes environmental case vs China

MANILA - Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Thursday said the term “Sea of Asia” will likely be used in the case to be filed against China for the destruction of corals and other alleged environmental crimes in the West Philippine Sea.

Remulla met with former Supreme Court Associate Justice and former Solicitor General Francis Jardeleza, international environmental law expert Antonio Oposa and Philippine Coast Guard Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela during the day.The Justice Secretary said the term “Sea of Asia” means that the body of water is a shared resource for the whole world, but he clarified that it does not water down the concerns of the Philippines against China.

“World opinion is very important -- that if these people cannot respect the environment, these people cannot respect rules, why should we respect them?” he said.In a statement released by the DOJ after Remulla's press briefing, the term “Sea of Asia” is a strategy aimed at making the case relevant to the international community.“This is in no way an indication of the Philippines diluting or weakening its territorial claims or stance,” the agency said in a statement. headtopics.com

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague has said in its July 2016 ruling invalidating China's nine-dash-line claim in the South China Sea that the Asian superpower violated its obligation under the UNCLOS to preserve and protect the marine environment.

UNCLOS stands for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, to which China is a signatory. "The Tribunal found that China’s recent large scale land reclamation and construction of artificial islands at seven features in the Spratly Islands has caused severe harm to the coral reef environment," it said in a press release on the South China Sea arbitration. headtopics.com

