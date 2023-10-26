Transportation agencies shift to high gear as holiday season nears

MANILA - The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is set to implement "Oplan Biyaheng Ayos" starting Friday, October 27.

This is in preparation for the expected surge of passengers going home to the provinces. The agency said there would be ample public transportation to accommodate passengers.Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said he talked to the attached agencies of the DOTr last week to prepare for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

“We also worked with bus companies natin na sana ay maging efficient din yung kanilang mga operations and ‘pag ganitong Undas and long weekends na ayusin nila ang kanilang terminal. See to it na malinis, see to it na yung security ng ating pasahero. Hindi kalimutan at ipagpatuloy ang kanilang serbisyo,” Bautista said.The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued 744 special permits for buses traveling to and from Manila. headtopics.com

Airport security personnel are directed to ensure that passengers and their baggage are thoroughly screened before boarding the aircraft. CAAP is taking additional measures to process passengers smoothly and efficiently, especially during check-in. Local authorities such as PNP-AVSEU, OTS, DOT, CAB, and airlines are coordinating with CAAP. Airline stakeholders have been requested to deploy additional personnel to handle the increase in travelers.The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) expects 1.4 million passengers who will travel through ports under the agency from October 27 to November 5, 2023.

The forecasted passenger traffic for this year is 1,422,406, which is 6% higher than the number recorded in 2022, which was 1,337,396. PPA said the increase is mainly due to the relaxed travel requirements after the pandemic. The number of passengers is also significantly higher than the half a million passengers recorded in 2020 during the same period. headtopics.com

