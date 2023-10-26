DOJ eyes using 'Sea of Asia' term in case vs China

It wants to refer to the waters as the “Sea of Asia” to better engage the international community. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2023

It wants to refer to the waters as the “Sea of Asia” to better engage the international community. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2023

'Sea of Asia': DOJ coins new term as it pushes environmental case vs ChinaDepartment of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the term “Sea of Asia” will likely be used in the environmental case to filed against China for the destruction of corals and other environmental crimes in the West Philippine Sea. Read more ⮕

Japan, South Korea express concern over West Philippine Sea collisionThe wRap's highlights: Collision in West PH Sea, Jisoo & Ahn Bo-hyun, ENHYPEN Read more ⮕

Philippines eyes multilateral effort to avert West Philippine Sea clashesThe Philippines will boost multilateral activities including freedom of navigation patrols in the West Philippine Sea, Defense Secretary Gilbero Teodoro said on Wednesday, expressing hope that more countries would 'join our fight' after an altercation with China this week. Read more ⮕

PH to file case vs. China over coral harvesting in WPSThe Philippine government will file an environmental case against China over the massive coral harvesting in the West Philippine Sea early next year, according to Justice Secretary Boying Remulla. Read more ⮕

Biden says US defense commitments to Philippines ironcladUS President Joe Biden said that Chinese vessels “acted dangerously and unlawfully” during a Philippine resupply mission in the West Philippine Sea. Read more ⮕

Denmark eyes maritime defense cooperation with PHDENMARK invited Philippine Navy and Coast Guard personnel for an exchange of insights on the law of the sea, particularly on marine defense amid escalating tensions in the South China Sea (SCS). Read more ⮕