Blacklist ends futility vs ECHO. reaches upper bracket finals

The Codebreakers finally decoded the Orcas ending a six game losing streak at the hands of the defending world champions spanning from the M4 worlds grand finals, Season 11 and Season 12 regular season.Stephen “Sensui” Castillo and Kiel “Oheb” Soriano took turns in showing the way for Blacklist, securing the last two games after a back-and-forth affair in the first twoSensui was the first to step up, displaying his mastery of new hero Nolan on his way to an impressive 8-2-11 line.

He dissected the enemy lines securing kills on ECHO’s key players to contain its signature aggressive playstyle – none bigger than his 22 minute backline dive that triggered a four-man wipe on ECHO to move on cusp of the series win.ECHO though refused to go down without a fight as it looked poised to force a decider after taking a commanding lead that even saw them knock on the Blacklist base at 18th minute mark with the Lord on its side.

