Ombudsman finds DA, FTI officials guilty of grave misconduct in onion probe

In its decision, the Ombudsman dismissed DA Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista for grave misconduct, and FTI Vice President for Operations John Gabriel Benedict Trinidad III for negligence of duty. Both were deemed guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The Ombudsman also found probable cause to indict Evangelista, Trinidad, and several other individuals for violating the Anti-graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019), and for"falsification by private individuals and use of falsified documents (Art. 172 of the Revised Penal Code)."

The officials were allegedly involved in the onion shortage and price manipulation, as well as the questionable procurement of the produce. https://www.cnnphilippines.com/news/2023/8/1/ombudsman-preventive-suspension-da-fti-onion-probe.html headtopics.com

The Ombudsman said the DA had inked a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the FTI for the Kadiwa Food Hub project, while the latter also had a deal with the Bonena Multi-Purpose Cooperative for the delivery of 8,845 bags of onions, with about 28 kilograms per bag, for the Kadiwa Food Hub.

The officials allegedly violated procurement rules, including the"lack of parameters in the selection of a cooperative that will supply and deliver the onions; questionable advance payment of 50% of the contract price; non-compliance of the MOA; partial implementation of the contract; and doubtful deliveries by Bonena." headtopics.com

The charges against co-respondents DA Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban, DA Administrative Officer V Eunice Biblanias, DA OIC-Chief Accountant Lolita Jamela, and FTI Budget Division Head Juanita Lualhati were dropped due to lack of probable cause.PH to find other project funding sources after Chinese interest waned - DOTr

