No power problems during BSKE 2023 — DOE

A woman watches as an official posts figures on a tally board at a polling station as they start the counting of votes of the nationwide village and youth representative elections in Manila on October 30, 2023. Security forces were on high alert across the Philippines on October 30 as millions of people voted for village leaders following months of deadly poll-related violence.
In report issued on Monday afternoon, the DOE said all power generation plants in the country ran a normal operations except for some power plants in Batangas, Guimaras and Iloilo. During the recent update of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, it was reported that transmission facilities were operating under normal conditions.While automated elections were only carried out in parts of Cavite and Quezon City, polling precincts still required electricity for lighting and ventilation.
The immediate support of the Philippine stock market is seen at the 5,800 to 5,900 range this week, with resistance at 6,000... Tumikada si Joshua Yerro ng 11 puntos upang tulungan ang Adamson University na ikadena ang Far Eastern University, 63-54 sa... headtopics.com
Matapos si Ry Dela Rosa ay si Jonathan Medina naman ang agaw-eksena sa 79-74 pagpapatumba ng Jose Rizal University sa Arellano... Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texan sa National Football League (NFL). Houston Astros at Texas Rangers sa Major Baseball League (MBL). Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs sa NBA (National Basketball...r
Humugot ng lakas ang De La Salle University kay Kevin Quiambao upang ikadena ang National University, 88-78 sa UAAP Season...Tumikada si Joshua Yerro ng 11 puntos upang tulungan ang Adamson University na ikadena ang Far Eastern University, 63-54 sa UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament na nilaro sa Araneta Coliseum kagabi. headtopics.com
Philippines Headlines
PPCRV gears up with over 250K nationwide volunteers for BSKE 2023The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting is getting ready with a large team of 250,000 to 300,000 across the country to actively monitor the the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on Monday. Read more ⮕