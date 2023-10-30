No power problems during BSKE 2023 — DOE

A woman watches as an official posts figures on a tally board at a polling station as they start the counting of votes of the nationwide village and youth representative elections in Manila on October 30, 2023. Security forces were on high alert across the Philippines on October 30 as millions of people voted for village leaders following months of deadly poll-related violence.

In report issued on Monday afternoon, the DOE said all power generation plants in the country ran a normal operations except for some power plants in Batangas, Guimaras and Iloilo. During the recent update of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, it was reported that transmission facilities were operating under normal conditions.While automated elections were only carried out in parts of Cavite and Quezon City, polling precincts still required electricity for lighting and ventilation.

Iloilo City deploys 742 security forces for BSKE 2023

DRRMO adopts Blue Alert status in time for BSKE, Undas 2023
The Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DCDRRMOC) is adopting the Blue Alert Level status during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) and the observance of All Soul's Day and All Saint's Day from October 29, 2023 to November 3, 2023.

PPCRV gears up with over 250K nationwide volunteers for BSKE 2023
The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting is getting ready with a large team of 250,000 to 300,000 across the country to actively monitor the the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on Monday.

Comelec: 29 teachers in Abra quit as poll workers for BSKE 2023
Twenty-nine teachers in the province of Abra have withdrawn as electoral board members ahead of the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Sunday.

PPCRV: Up to 300,000 volunteers to help monitor BSKE 2023
Around 250,000 to 300,000 volunteers across the country are expected to join monitoring the developments for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE 2023) on Monday, October 30, the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) said Sunday.

BSKE 2023 voting starts in some areas for seniors, PWDs, pregnant women
Voting for senior citizens, persons with disability (PWDs), and heavily pregnant women has already started in Muntinlupa City and in Naga City, Camarines Sur.