PPCRV gears up with over 250K nationwide volunteers for BSKE 2023

Police special action force personnel stand guard as election officials prepare election material for delivery to voting precints in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur province, on October 29, 2023, ahead of the nationwide election for village and youth representatives on October 30.

PPCRV's national coordinator, Arwin Serrano, said that they faced challenges in recruiting enough volunteers for certain regions, expressing concern about gaps in monitoring. (We encounter limitations in monitoring various regions, which is disheartening as there are areas beyond our reach.)

On Monday, the Philippines will conduct elections to choose new leaders at the barangay level, marking the first barangay and SK polls since 2018. There is definitely no slowing down for Dimples Romana. Just this week, she walked into a new home network and, of course,...From the early days of Panem and a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to one last hurrah from the British royal family... headtopics.com

EZ2/LVM - 2 31 SUERTRES - 6 9 4 6D Lotto - 7 5 9 9 2 6 6/42 - 5 32 24 4 18 22 P28,824,637.00 Grand Lotto - 44 17 7 49 35 14 P56,367,250.00

FACT CHECK: Hindi totoo ang P5,000-P8,000 ayuda ng DSWD, DILGHindi totoong mamimigay ng P5,000 hanggang P8,000 na ayuda ang DSWD at DILG sa bawat residente ng barangay. Read more ⮕

Nearly 5.7K security personnel deployed for BSKE in Negros OccidentalSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

2 hayan di maproklamar kon modaog sa BSKESunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

2 Mindanao schools burned ahead of BSKEDefining the News Read more ⮕

Command center activated in Visayas for BSKEThe Armed Forces of the Philippines Visayas Command on Saturday activated a monitoring center at its headquarters in Camp Lapulapu, Cebu City for efficient deployment of security forces and close coordination with troops on the ground before and during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections tomorrow. Read more ⮕

Belmonte: Quezon City ready for BSKE, UndasThe Quezon City government yesterday expressed readiness for the conduct of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections and the commemoration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day next week. Read more ⮕