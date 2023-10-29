PPCRV: Up to 300,000 volunteers to help monitor BSKE 2023

In a Super Radyo dzBB interview, PPCRV national coordinator Arwin Serrano said that the council will hold a send-off ceremony for their volunteers at various times on Sunday. This will be conducted before or during a mass. He also said that the PPCRV is still trying to find volunteers for some areas that they cannot monitor. “Mayroon kaming mga iba’t ibang lugar na hindi mababantayan. Nalulungkot din ako kasi mayroon talagang ilang lugar na hindi talaga natin mababantayan,” Serrano said.

I'm sad because of this.) PPCRV is the accredited citizen's arm of the Commission on Elections (Comelec). Philippine National Police chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. on Friday said that it is “all systems go” for the security of the BSKE. Voting will be conducted from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Comelec earlier said. There are 42,001 barangays in the Philippines, the same number of posts for chairpersons of barangay and SK up for grabs in BSKE 2023.

PPCRV gears up with over 250K nationwide volunteers for BSKE 2023The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting is getting ready with a large team of 250,000 to 300,000 across the country to actively monitor the the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on Monday. Read more ⮕

FACT CHECK: Hindi totoo ang P5,000-P8,000 ayuda ng DSWD, DILGHindi totoong mamimigay ng P5,000 hanggang P8,000 na ayuda ang DSWD at DILG sa bawat residente ng barangay. Read more ⮕

13,000 security personnel deployed for BSKE in Central LuzonCAMP Olivas, City of San Fernando, Pampanga – Around 13,000 security personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Army (PA), and other law enforcement units have been deployed to secure 2,871 precincts for the barangay elections on October 30 in Central Luzon. Read more ⮕

'Senior Agila' withdraws request to vote in Socorro for BSKE'Senior Agila' has withdrawn his request for the Senate to allow him and three other SBSI officials to vote in the BSKE in Socorro. Read more ⮕

Bangsamoro regional police, military all set for BSKEThe Bangsamoro regional police has mobilized 8,809 personnel to secure on Monday the polling sites under its jurisdiction, where there are a thousand more now from Regions 12, 11, 10 and the National Capital Region to back them up. Read more ⮕

Ilocos region police all set for BSKECAMP FLORENDO, La Union – The Police Regional Office-1 (Ilocos) is all set for the barangay elections on Monday, October 30. Read more ⮕