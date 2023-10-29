Comelec: 29 teachers in Abra quit as poll workers for BSKE 2023

At a press conference, Comelec chairman George Garcia stressed that the 29 teachers backed out from serving as poll workers for the BSKE due to being related to candidates. “Hindi po totoo ‘yung tinakot sila o pinag-withdraw sila,” he said. (It is not true that they were threatened or forced to withdraw.) To replace them, the poll chairman said, 93 personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) will be deployed instead.

Garcia also said that it is peaceful in Abra and it could even be a “role model” for other provinces. “Gusto nating patunayan sa lahat na matahimik dito sa Abra . At the same time kung ang perception ng lahat sa buong bansa ay magulo ang Abra , then if we can make Abra a peaceful place for the elections, then we can make any place in the country peaceful during the conduct of the election,” he said.

