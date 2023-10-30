2023 barangay polls: ‘Peaceful’ despite cases of violence on election day

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Some villages in the Philippines witnessed incidents of violence on the day thatto elect their new set of barangay officials, but the poll body said the electoral exercise remained “generally peaceful.”

As of Monday morning, 29 incidents of election-related violence have been confirmed, while 65 were listed as “suspected.”In Puerto Princesa City in Palawan, a man – identified as 35-year-old Abdul Bait Bongaros – was arrested for tearing apart over 300 unused ballots on Monday morning, October 30. headtopics.com

The Comelec said voting had been delayed for more than 200 voters assigned to the affected precincts., two people were killed following a shooting incident in Barangay Bugawas, Datu Odin Sinsuat town at around 6 am on Monday, just an hour before polls opened. They were found on the side of Cotabato-Shariff Aguak road with multiple gunshot wounds.

In Basilan province’s town of Tuburan, Barangay Lahi-Lahi Chairman Ibrahim Atang and five others were hurt during a gun attack.In Nunungan, Lanao del Norte, a man was arrested for punching a cop outside a polling precinct. headtopics.com

